5 takeaways from Whitmer's State of the State. From tax cuts to in-person classes

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in-person classes in Michigan schools, targeted tax cuts and lowering costs during her fourth State of the State address on Wednesday, a speech that focused on unity during a pivotal election year.

Whitmer, whose own name will be on the ballot in November, spoke from Detroit Diesel in Redford Township, an engine manufacturer, emphasizing her efforts to improve the state's economy and focus on what she described as "kitchen table issues." She sought to draw differences between state government and the federal government, where President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped below 40% in Michigan in recent months.