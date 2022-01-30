Insider: Excess contribution rules review sought; Kid Rock being recruited
Beth LeBlanc Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
A conservative group has asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to formally reconsider the legal authority it had to dismiss a campaign finance complaint against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The request from the Michigan Freedom Fund came after Benson, a Detroit Democrat, found the Democratic governor did not violate campaign finance laws when she accepted contributions above the state fundraising limit because she was facing recall efforts.