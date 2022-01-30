Lindsey Graham: Potential SCOTUS nominee Michelle Childs is 'fair minded, highly gifted'
Amy B Wang and Darryl Fears
Associated Press
Washington — Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, on Sunday appeared to enthusiastically endorse one of President Joe Biden's potential Supreme Court nominees to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who last week announced his intention to retire at the end of this court term.
In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," Graham sang the praises of South Carolina Federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.