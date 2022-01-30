POLITICS

Lindsey Graham: Potential SCOTUS nominee Michelle Childs is 'fair minded, highly gifted'

The Supreme Court building at sunset in Washington.
Amy B Wang and Darryl Fears
Associated Press

Washington — Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, on Sunday appeared to enthusiastically endorse one of President Joe Biden's potential Supreme Court nominees to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who last week announced his intention to retire at the end of this court term.

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," Graham sang the praises of South Carolina Federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

