James launches bid for Congress in Macomb swing district

Washington — Republican businessman John James announced Monday that he is launching a campaign for the open U.S. House in the competitive new 10th District that's centered on Macomb County.

James, 40, of Farmington Hills is the highest profile GOP candidate to enter the race for the new district, which covers parts of Macomb and Oakland counties including Rochester Hills, Warren and Sterling Heights.

He had been recruited by National Republicans who hoped he'd run but he was also considered a possible contender for the gubernatorial race.

In a video announcement on Twitter Monday, James pitched himself as an "open-minded, free-thinking conservative."

"I'm not afraid to listen, even if you disagree with me. I'm not a career politician. But I do know how to create Michigan jobs," James said. "Faith and family, God and country, service before self. That matters to me because I'm guided by my core principles that have not changed."

The 10th District seat is open after redistricting because U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, opted to run for reelection next door in the 11th District that covers parts of Oakland County, along with Rep. Haley Stevens, who had lived in Rochester Hills until late last year.

Republican Eric Esshaki of Birmingham is also running in the 10th and over the weekend reported raising just over $423,300 last quarter.

The Democrats haven't yet recruited a high-profile candidate with broad name ID for the 10th. Democrats officially in the race include Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues and first-time candidate Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney who lives in Macomb Township.

Former state Sen. Steve Bieda, D-Warren, and Macomb County Circuit Judge Carl Marlinga are also possible contenders.

James, an Iraq veteran, is president of his family's business, the James Group International, a supply-chain management firm in southwest Detroit.

"I will use my real-world experience as a CEO in supply-chain management to alleviate the supply-chain crisis driving up the price of everything from groceries to medicine," James said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

“Our community needs a congressman who is grounded in real life. A leader who will defend our freedom, ensure good-paying jobs are available at home and offer to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need.”

James ran for U.S. Senate twice and lost in 2018 and 2020 against incumbent Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, though he outperformed the top of the GOP ticket in both races. He ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

James doesn't seem to reside in the new 10th District, though he isn't required to in order to be elected to Congress.

James' race against Peters in 2020 was one of the most expensive in the country that year. Peters of Bloomfield Township defeated James 50%-48%. He lost to Stabenow of Lansing by 6.5 percentage points in 2018.

