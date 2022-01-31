Levin, Stevens clash over his decision to run for Oakland County seat

Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Andy Levin is defending his decision to run in the new 11th District after criticism by his opponent in the Democratic primary, Rep. Haley Stevens, who accused him of "abandoning" his current constituents.

The clash is the first public dustup in the incumbent-on-incumbent primary in Michigan's 11th, which is a Democratic-leaning seat in Oakland County that covers Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.