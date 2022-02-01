Campaign war chests grow as Michigan lawmakers ready for U.S. House battles
Melissa Nann Burke Riley Beggin
The Detroit News
Washington — Michigan members of Congress are stocking their war chests ahead of what promises to be an expensive campaign season following redistricting, including potentially two incumbent-on-incumbent primaries.
The primary crunch for incumbents is because Michigan is losing a seat in Congress, going from 14 to 13 districts, as a result of slow population growth relative to other states.