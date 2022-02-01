Self-funding propels Kevin Rinke into money lead in GOP race for governor

Lansing — Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke has pumped $2 million into his campaign for Michigan governor, giving him the most money available to start the election year of the Republican contenders.

By 5 p.m. Monday, state-level candidates had to file fundraising disclosures covering from Oct. 21 through Dec. 31. Rinke, whose family is known for its car dealerships and who launched his campaign on Nov. 22, easily collected more money than the other 10 Republicans pursuing their party's nomination for governor.