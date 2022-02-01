Ex-Speaker Chatfield's funds paid over $900,000 to family, staffers, their firms

Lansing — Political accounts tied to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield directed at least $900,000 in campaign and nonprofit funds to family members, legislative staffers and organizations they led for wages and consulting fees, according to an analysis by The Detroit News.

The spending of one of the state's most prolific political fundraisers points to the unusual nature of his finances and potential blind spots in state ethics laws. While nothing in state law prohibits such expenditures, Chatfield's activities, according to experts and fellow legislators, crossed lines other politicians typically do not overstep: relying on his legislative staffers as political consultants and repeatedly paying family members for campaign work.