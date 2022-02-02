Arab American launches bid to fill Michigan’s District 15 House seat

Dearborn Heights — Michigan Department of State official Bilal Hammoud announced Wednesday his bid for the newly drawn 15th Michigan House District, representing west Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

The 25-year-old Democrat aims to fill the vacancies left by Abdullah Hammoud, elected to serve as Dearborn’s seventh mayor, and Jewell Jones, who is headed to trial next month on drunken driving charges. Abdullah Hammoud and Jones are two of the youngest House representatives.

Bilal Hammoud, who is not related to Abdullah Hammoud, told The Detroit News he feels the seat should have a young, Arab American leader to represent the southeast Michigan district.

“I am dedicated to breaking bureaucratic silos and working to bridge gaps between government and the people it serves,” Hammoud said. “This is an opportunity to work cohesively across all levels of government to bring resources back home.”

Prior to announcing his candidacy, Hammoud served as public engagement associate in Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's executive office. Since 2018, he worked in that role to make government services accessible to marginalized communities and chaired a Language Access Task Force for the secretary of state.

He has previously served as a project manager in the city of Cheboygan, where he worked on revitalizing the city’s downtown and developed strategies to attract new businesses. He said that his work as an activist, municipal manager and state official brings multi-faceted experience to the office of state representative.

Hammoud said he will release a plan ahead of the Aug. 2 election focusing on allocating federal and state resources, prioritizing flood prevention, addressing water quality, strengthening public health programs and closing the "learning gap" created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said enhancing public education systems and tackling economic instability for individuals, families and small businesses are priorities for his campaign.

He has gained support from Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, who said he is confident to stand beside Hammoud to “bring resources back home.”

"During times of crisis when the city has been in need, like during the floods, he showed up, boots on the ground, and led volunteer groups across the city to help struggling families in their home," Bazzi said in a press release statement. "For years Bilal has promoted Community service in our city from food distributions to making sure families have clean water. This stuff is second nature to his character."

Hammoud graduated from Wayne State University in 2018 with degrees in public health and neurophysiology.

“He’s been here, a leader to our city; imagine what he could do as state rep,” Bazzi added.

Eman Ali, Salina Intermediate principal, said Hammoud has been directly involved with resolving community issues.

“Bilal is a proud activist, advocate and volunteer for over a decade," said Ali, who serves on Abdullah Hammoud’s mayoral transition team. "He will serve and represent all his constituents, be their voice and put in the work to make a difference."

