Betsy DeVos slams Whitmer, pushes for parental control in scholarship plan
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing another effort to change Michigan's education funding system by backing a petition initiative that would allow tax-incentivizes donations to a scholarship fund that could be used at private schools.
DeVos headlined an online event Wednesday promoting the ballot initiative, Let MI Kids Learn, a series of two petitions that would change Michigan tax law to allow donors to get tax credits on money given to a scholarship fund that could be used for a variety of educational expenses.