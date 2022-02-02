Betsy DeVos slams Whitmer, pushes for parental control in scholarship plan

Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing another effort to change Michigan's education funding system by backing a petition initiative that would allow tax-incentivizes donations to a scholarship fund that could be used at private schools.

DeVos headlined an online event Wednesday promoting the ballot initiative, Let MI Kids Learn, a series of two petitions that would change Michigan tax law to allow donors to get tax credits on money given to a scholarship fund that could be used for a variety of educational expenses.