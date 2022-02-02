Biden chooses Trump judge Dawkins Davis for 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals

Washington — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis of Flint to serve on the the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The White House said she would be first Black woman from Michigan to serve on the 6th Circuit and only the second Black woman ever to serve on the Sixth Circuit.

Dawkins Davis, who was a federal prosecutor for 18 years, was appointed by former President Donald Trump to sit on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and confirmed by the Senate by voice vote in December 2019.

There is a vacancy on the appellate court since Judge Helene White took senior status.

Davis previously served as a magistrate judge from 2016-19 and before that worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. She started her legal career as an associate at Dickinson Wright in Detroit.

mburke@detroitnews.com