Michigan House Dems propose ethics committee to examine lawmaker wrongdoing

Michigan House Democrats have proposed the creation of a bipartisan ethics committee within the lower chamber to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by lawmakers.

The committee, which parallels a bicameral plan waiting for Senate approval, would include three Republican and three Democratic lawmakers, conduct investigations publicly and would be able to examine private records and subpoena witnesses. The committee's findings and any recommendations would be released to the House upon completion of an investigation.

State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, said the resolution proposing the committee is needed as the state "ranks dead last for transparent government."

In the past year alone in the House, one member has been charged with drunken driving; one is charged with drunken driving and resisting a police officer; another was accused and later cleared of sending threatening messages to a colleague; and another is alleged to have sexually abused his sister-in-law starting when she was about 15.

“At a time when government trust is also at an all-time low, that’s simply unacceptable," LaGrand said in a statement. "Restoring trust requires that we, as a body, take the necessary steps to facilitate that trust. Ethics committees in nearly every other state scrutinize legislators for misconduct while in office: Michigan should follow suit.”

Currently, the House can form investigative committees at the discretion of the House speaker or by resolution. But Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, has so far declined to form an investigative committee to review the alleged actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, citing the House's cooperation with state police as the priority.

Police confirmed an investigation into the former speaker last month after his sister-in-law alleged she was sexually abused by Chatfield starting at about age 15. Her lawyer also indicated there were unspecified financial allegations against the former speaker.

A Detroit News analysis earlier this week found political accounts tied to Chatfield directed at least $900,000 in campaign and nonprofit funds to family members, legislative staffers and organizations they led.

Chatfield's lawyer has acknowledged the former speaker had an affair with his sister-in-law but maintained the relationship began after she was 18.

In June, the Michigan House passed a series of 13 ethics overhaul bills that have yet to see any sort of activity in the Senate. Among other things, the bills would create an ethics committee in each chamber but keep investigations confidential unless or until there is a formal find of wrongdoing.

The package also includes a requirement that lawmakers file confidential financial disclosures to avoid a conflict of interest, but Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has consistently taken issue with that piece of legislation.

Last week, the Clarklake Republican said he might consider the package, including the financial disclosure requirement, "as long as that can be worded in a way in which it doesn't deter high-quality candidates from wanting to run because of that requirement and it doesn't become a weapon in the hands of other people."

In their statement Wednesday, House Democrats emphasized the committee would not take the place of criminal investigations but would review unethical behavior that "still breaches public trust."

"The people of Michigan, the people who send us to Lansing to work for them, deserve a process to hold government accountable," said House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski of Scio Township. "This resolution provides an obvious and overdue remedy to Michigan’s decades-long transparency problems and there is no reason to delay action on passing it.”

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.