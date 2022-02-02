Nonprofit, national money pour into voter ID, public health, school initiatives

A nonprofit that doesn't need to disclose its donors, the DeVos family and national political groups are pouring money into efforts for and against three right-leaning Michigan petition initiatives.

In the last quarter of 2021, the newly created non-profit Michigan Guardians of Democracy contributed $750,000 each to Secure MI Vote — which would tighten the state's voter identification rules — and Unlock Michigan II — which would limit public health orders, according to Monday campaign finance reports. The contributions made up the lion's share of total donations for either group in that reporting period.