Who pushed outrage over Detroit's ballots? Jan. 6 House panel wants to know

Lansing — The U.S. House committee investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to hold on to power has been probing Michigan Republicans' push to surge supporters after the 2020 election to the former TCF Center, where Detroit's absentee ballots were counted.

Republican groups in Michigan urgently told their members to travel to Detroit on Nov. 4, 2020, to monitor the counting of absentee ballots in the Democratic stronghold. The rush of people led to clashes over GOP observers' access and an unsuccessful lawsuit by Trump's campaign to temporarily halt the tallying of votes in the state's largest city.