Why some Michigan lawmakers back banning Congressional members from trading stocks
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Many Democratic lawmakers from Michigan are backing the recent push to ban the trading of individual stocks by members of Congress, despite some reluctance by their party's leadership to make the leap.
Supporters of the idea from both parties argue the prohibition is needed to remove conflicts of interest — or the perception of one — that could arise from lawmakers using information they receive in committee hearings or closed-door briefings to profit from their stock portfolios.