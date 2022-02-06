Insider: Republican drops out of Michigan congressional race

Republican Eric Esshaki announced last week he is dropping his bid for Congress in the new 10th District and endorsing former two-time U.S. Senate nominee John James, who entered the race Monday.

"... I took a hard look and realized he was the candidate better positioned than me to defeat the Biden-Pelosi agenda. John is also a very good man with deep integrity," Esshaki said in a statement.

"America has too much at stake in this election. I will not put my campaign for Congress ahead of the needs of our nation."

Esshaki, an attorney and former nurse from Birmingham, ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, in 2020.

Democrats who have announced campaigns in the 10th include Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues and Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney in Macomb Township.

Other possible candidates include Macomb County Circuit Judge Carl Marlinga of Sterling Heights and former state Sen. Steve Bieda, D-Warren.

Levin backs union for Hill staffers

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a former labor organizer, quickly backed the idea last week of congressional staffers forming a union and will co-lead a resolution in the House to allow staff to do so.

The move comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the door Thursday to the possibility. A top Pelosi aide, Drew Hammill, said that "if and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi's full support."

"Congressional staff need unions now!" Levin tweeted. "Congress couldn’t run without them and I’m committed to supporting their voice at work."

Levin of Bloomfield Township is running in the new 11th District Democratic primary against fellow sophomore Stevens of Waterford Township.

Zhu has new gig on Hill

Former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu has taken a position as scheduler for Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican who formerly was White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The hire was reported by the website Legistorm, which reviews congressional staff hire and salary data.

Zhu made headlines in 2019 when she was stripped of her Miss Michigan title over past social media posts that drew accusations of racism and Islamophobia. Zhu at the time was vice president of the College Republicans at the University of Michigan.

Before her hiring by Jackson, Zhu had been working for the campaign consulting group Targeted Victory LLC.

