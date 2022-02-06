Dems call police runs to Craig's home special treatment; he calls them a 'smear'
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — Michigan Democratic Party officials say they have obtained Detroit police records they claim show Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig received special treatment from his officers while serving as the city's police chief.
Craig, who was chief from 2013 until he retired in June, said the accusation is a "pathetic smear campaign" that's based on his critics' misunderstanding of police procedure.