Court hears appeal on rejected payout for Flint ex-Marine who was imprisoned in Iran

Washington — A federal appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in a case brought by Michigan's Amir Hekmati, who is fighting the revocation of a $20 million payout he was promised by a special government fund for victims of state-sponsored terrorism.

Hekmati, a former U.S. Marine from Flint, had applied for compensation from the federal fund after he had been imprisoned in Iran for four and a half years and was released in 2016 as a part of the Iran nuclear deal.