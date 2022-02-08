Michigan elector documents sent to Trump advisers, GOP official, emails show

Lansing — An attorney updated Donald Trump's advisers on plans to submit a false certificate claiming the then-president won Michigan's election and sent documents to help with the effort to a state GOP official, according to emails obtained by The Detroit News.

The Dec. 11, 2020, messages from Massachusetts lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to Bernard Kerik, whom Trump's lawyers tapped to probe voter fraud claims, are the clearest indication yet that Trump supporters working to contest the results nationally were directly involved in Michigan's "alternate" electors certificate.