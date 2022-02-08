Michigan Senate approves $1.2B spending bill with federal aid to combat COVID

Lansing — The Michigan Senate approved a $1.2 billion spending bill Tuesday that would allocate federal aid dollars to benefit nursing homes, train health care workers and help school officials battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

For months, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Lansing have debated how to handle billions of dollars in federal relief money. Democrats, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have repeatedly called on GOP leaders to more quickly free up the money for spending.

In Tuesday's 36-2 vote, the GOP-controlled Senate signed off on spending a portion of the dollars available, leaving about $5.9 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, said Kurt Weiss, spokesman for the State Budget Office.

"This latest supplemental builds on the billions of dollars we have already provided to fight the effects of the coronavirus by providing the resources to keep our kids in school safely, support our health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes and provide funding for early COVID-19 therapies to help take the strain off our hospitals around the state," said Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The House is expected to vote on the bill later Tuesday and send it to Whitmer's desk.

Weiss said about half of the new proposal is non-discretionary, meaning lawmakers have little to no say over how the dollars are spent and about half is discretionary, meaning they get to decide where to send the federal money.

The bill would leave about $1.2 billion left in non-discretionary funds and $4.7 billion in discretionary funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March, Weiss said.

The new bill features $75 million to establish COVID-19 early treatment and testing sites across the state and $25 million to purchase therapeutic treatments.

It includes $367 million for epidemiology and laboratory capacity grants and $10 million for the planning and design of a new "state-of-the art laboratory," according to the bill.

Under the bill, $151 million would go to school safety grants, and $44 million would go to nursing homes, including to improve infection control and for grants to convert multi-resident rooms into single resident rooms.

The money for schools would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to purchase COVID-19 testing and contact tracing supplies to make available for districts.

In addition, $300 million would be for health care recruitment, retention and training programs.

