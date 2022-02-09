Levin to introduce measure granting congressional staff the right to organize a union

Washington — Michigan Rep. Andy Levin is expected to lead the introduction of a resolution in the U.S. House on Wednesday that would greenlight a move by congressional staffers to unionize their workplace.

The resolution, co-sponsored by more than 120 Democratic members including four from Michigan, would implement provisions in the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act regarding labor-management relations to allow for unionization by House employees.

The measure comes days after a group of staffers, the Congressional Workers Union, announced that they have been organizing for more than a year and aim to “unionize the personal offices and committees of Congress,” calling on other staffers to join the effort.

The push follows years of complaints about pay, long hours, hostile working conditions and lack of diversity among staff on Capitol Hill — stories newly amplified by the anonymous Instagram account "Dear White Staffers."

A top aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week she would support the move by staff to unionize. President Joe Biden also backs the effort, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

The Michigan members supporting the resolution are Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, Debbie Dingell of Dearborn and Haley Stevens of Waterford Township.

Levin, a former labor organizer, said in a statement that he's pleased to see the staff-led efforts to organize in Congress, and that he would recognize a union in his staff if a majority choose to form one, calling on his colleagues to do the same.

"In recent weeks, staff have shared bravely their workplace experiences, good and bad, illustrating clearly their need for the protected right to organize," Levin said.

"The staff has thus far driven — and will continue to drive — the process, because change happens from the bottom. This is the case in every workplace, and Congress is no different."

He said he hopes the resolution will be brought to the floor swiftly, noting the Office of Compliance and Workplace Rights has said that that passage of this resolution would be the last step to grant congressional workers legal protection to organize and bargain collectively.

Levin circulated a "dear colleague" letter to all members of the House this week seeking co-sponsors for the resolution, which he said is nearly identical to the one that extended rights to bargain collectively to the non-political staff in Congress in 1996.

So far, only Democrats have signed on as co-sponsors. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he's not in favor of the staff union idea, telling Punchbowl News: “I don’t think it would be productive for the government."

Levin's resolution would not apply in the Senate, which would have to pass its own resolution.

A survey released last month by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association found that 47% of respondents struggled to pay bills or make ends meet, and 31% of non-management staff had a second job to supplement their income.

