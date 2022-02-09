Schumer endorses the push to ban stock trades in Congress

Steven T. Dennis and Zach C. Cohen

Bloomberg

Washington – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed banning stock trading by members of Congress, giving additional momentum to an idea that’s being pushed by progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike.

“We have different bills from a variety of different members and I’ve asked our members to get together and try to come up with one bill,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday when asked if he’d like to see a stock trading ban on the Senate floor this year. “But I would like to see it done.”