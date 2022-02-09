Michigan governor's race: U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain endorses Tudor Dixon

Lansing — U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon for governor Wednesday, becoming the second member of Michigan's congressional delegation to back Dixon's outsider bid for the state's top office.

McClain of Bruce Township has joined fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland in supporting Dixon, a businesswoman and conservative commentator from Norton Shores, according to her campaign. Dixon, 44, is one of 13 GOP candidates who have formed fundraising committees in hopes of winning their party's nomination in August to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

While Dixon's fundraising numbers have lagged her top primary opponents, some in the GOP believe she has the potential to unite competing factions of the party: ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump and fiscal conservatives more focused on economic policy.

"Michigan needs a commonsense business leader with practical solutions running our state, not a career politician," McClain said in a statement Wednesday. "Tudor Dixon is the governor we need in Lansing to get Michigan back on track.

"I am proud to endorse her and give her my full support."

Trump, whose influence looms over the August gubernatorial primary, endorsed McClain, a first-term U.S. House member from Macomb County for reelection, on Monday. Last week, Dixon held a fundraiser at the former president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump made an appearance at the event, calling Dixon "very special." But he hasn't endorsed in Michigan's gubernatorial race yet.

McClain's support gives Dixon, who is from west Michigan, a well-known backer in Metro Detroit. In a statement, Dixon said McClain has a "strong network of loyal activists and supporters."

In addition to McClain and Huizenga, Michigan has five other Republican U.S. House members. One of them, Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, previously endorsed former Detroit police Chief James Craig for governor.

Dixon's campaign reported in January having $96,259 cash on hand to start 2022, putting her behind Craig, who had $845,970 available, and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan, who had $315,195.

Self-funding businessmen Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township and Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills are expected to pump millions of dollars into their campaigns for the GOP nomination.

