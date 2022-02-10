Whitmer's $74B budget plan sparks tax relief, spending fight with GOP lawmakers

Lansing — Billions of dollars in extra state and federal revenue is spurring a tax relief and spending debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders after the Democratic governor on Wednesday released her $74 billion budget proposal.

Whitmer is pushing big spending increases for education, infrastructure and other areas while promoting targeted tax cuts for low-income workers through an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit and a full repeal of the so-called pension tax for seniors.