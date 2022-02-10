U.S. Rep. Lawrence endorses Stevens in Democratic primary over Levin

Washington — U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence is endorsing Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary for Michigan's newly drawn 11th District over her colleague Rep. Andy Levin.

Lawrence is retiring from Congress after this year, but her backing is significant. For seven years, she has represented about a third of the population of the new 11th District in Oakland County, including Pontiac, West Bloomfield Township, Farmington Hills and Oak Park.