Steven Lemongello and Caroline Catherman

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, Fla. — Speaking in Panama City on Jan. 13, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters, “clearly the vax has not stopped people from being infected with omicron. That is just clear as day.”

“They had said it would end COVID,” DeSantis declared.

Like many of DeSantis’ comments about the coronavirus, it did not tell the whole story.