Detroit lawmakers make Hail Mary redistricting appeal to high court
Melissa Nann Burke Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
The Detroit legislative caucus has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to rehear its challenge of Michigan’s new voting district maps after the high court on Feb. 3 rejected their arguments.
The Detroit Caucus filed its motion for a rehearing Friday, arguing that the high court had made a “terrible mistake” that would diminish the influence of Black lawmakers when it rejected arguments that the redistricting maps illegally broke up majority-minority districts.