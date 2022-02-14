U.S. Sen. Rand Paul backs Michigan Republican's bid against Reps. Huizenga, Upton

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul endorsed Republican state Rep. Steve Carra's bid for a seat in the U.S. House on Monday, as he runs in a congressional district that's home to two GOP incumbents.

Carra of Three Rivers is campaigning in the newly drawn 4th District, where Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, is seeking reelection. Meanwhile, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, also lives in the 4th and hasn't yet said whether he'll run again this year.

"Steve's not a career politician," the conservative Paul said of Carra in a video. "Steve isn't afraid to speak up. And I know he has the courage to stand with me to defeat the Washington machine."

Before the new district lines were set, Carra had planned a primary challenge against Upton, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in January 2021. Trump endorsed Carra's campaign in September and called Upton a "RINO," a Republican in name only.

Under the new map, Carra was drawn into the 5th District, where Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton is seeking reelection. But he announced on Jan. 31 that he was running in the new 4th District, which features Holland, Kalamazoo and Portage and is home to Upton and Huizenga.

In a statement Monday, Carra said he was "honored" to receive Paul's endorsement in the race. Carra said Paul had "made it his mission to fire" Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert and an adviser to President Joe Biden.

"After we defeat the corrupt establishment, I will join Rand in Washington to defend our Constitution, fire Fauci and make America First again," Carra said.

Likewise, in his endorsement video, Paul said Carra would join him in demanding that Fauci is "immediately fired and removed from office."

