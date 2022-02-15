GOP senators to boycott meeting on Fed nominees including MSU's Lisa Cook

Washington — The top Republican on the Senate Banking committee said GOP senators plan to boycott a Tuesday afternoon meeting where the panel was to consider five nominees for the Federal Reserve, including economist Lisa D. Cook of Michigan State University.

While Cook has drawn criticism from GOP senators, the Republican members intend to deny a quorum at the markup over outstanding questions they have for another Fed nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican.