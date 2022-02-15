Michigan lawmaker compares teaching martial arts to classroom teaching: 'I'm an educator, too'

Lansing — Michigan state Rep. Gary Eisen, a Republican from St. Clair Township, argued Tuesday in favor of requiring school districts to release information about their curriculum and textbooks by citing his experience as a martial arts instructor.

Eisen, the sponsor of the bill, was criticized by Democrats after he made the remarks at a meeting of the House Education Committee. He compared his work in martial arts to being a classroom educator, saying they were "maybe different situations" but "the same thing."