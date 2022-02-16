Ex-GOP chair provides glimpse into House Jan. 6 committee's work in Michigan

Lansing — Former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox revealed Tuesday that investigators for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection had subpoenaed her phone records and traveled to Livonia to interview her.

Cox released the details hours after the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol announced it was subpoenaing her and five others to provide documents and appear for a deposition.