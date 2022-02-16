Giuliani says he has proof that Hillary Clinton got FBI to spy on Trump

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Just when you thought Rudy Giuliani’s ties to Donald Trump couldn’t get any more cringeworthy, the former president’s lawyer claims he has “1,000 documents” related to the Russia collusion probe stashed in his bedroom.

“I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,” Giuliani told the right-wing Newsmax network late Tuesday. “I’ve had it there for years.”

Giuliani made the claim during an interview about the latest revelations from the Trump-appointed special prosecutor investigating the launching of an FBI investigation into contacts between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

The onetime member of Trump’s infamous “elite legal strike force” candidly admitted that most Americans can’t make heads or tails of the murky suggestion that Clinton’s campaign may have been indirectly involved in raising the feds’ suspicions about Trump.

“They feel that it’s gobbledygook. But it’s gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet,” Giuliani said.

Right-wing media is suddenly ablaze with speculation about what shoes might drop next in the probe being led by federal prosecutor John Durham, even though the probe has dragged on for nearly three years with scant results.

As Giuliani conceded, it’s difficult to understand what might be scandalous about the decision to launch a probe into the Trump campaign.

The FBI apparently became suspicious of Trump’s extensive contacts with suspected Russian agents in summer 2016. Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Sr.’s son-in-law Jared Kushner hosted a June 2016 meeting with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The existence of the FBI probe into Trump was not revealed to voters before the 2016 election. But then-FBI Director James Comey saw fit to release a highly unusual update about the unrelated probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server just days before Americans went to polls and elected Trump in a massive upset.