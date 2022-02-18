Chatfield quietly awarded $300,000 in bonuses to aides as Michigan speaker

Lansing — Staffers working for former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield received more than $300,000 in taxpayer-funded bonuses over a two-year period — payments that happened quietly with other GOP lawmakers saying they were unaware.

The vast majority of House staffers, including those working for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, received bonuses amounting to 3% of their salary before Christmas in 2019 and 2020, the years Chatfield was speaker. However, 25 aides who worked under Chatfield got 6% bonuses.