Dispute over union logos on Michigan petitions causing confusion for campaigns

A disagreement among state canvassers over union labels printed on a ballot initiative petition is causing confusion and alarm among Democratic candidates collecting signatures to get on the ballot.

As a result, several campaigns said they are considering reprinting their nominating petitions and starting over — even those that had already finished gathering signatures — to avoid their petitions potentially being thrown out as non-compliant. This approach would cost the groups an unspecified amount of money and possibly slow their bids to get on the ballot.