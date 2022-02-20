Insider: Ex-MMA fighter taking jab at Metro Detroit U.S. House seat
Republican Josh Bitterman, a former mixed martial arts fighter, is stepping into the political ring with a campaign for Congress.
Bitterman, a Bloomfield Hills native, is running in the new 11th District, which includes much of Oakland County and is the same district where two incumbent Democrats, Reps. Haley Stevens of Waterford Township and Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, are in a primary battle.