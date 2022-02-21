Trump holds onto piles of cash, gives none to GOP candidates

Bill Allison

Bloomberg

Donald Trump's Save America ended January with $108 million in the bank, yet the former president's political action committee didn't donate any of it last month to the dozens of candidates he's backing.

Though his name won't appear on any ballot in November, Trump will have plenty of money to make his presence felt in the midterms. Trump's leadership PAC took in $4.1 million and spent $1.5 million in January, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.