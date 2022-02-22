Fate of fight to repeal Michigan's 'pension tax' lurks in the details
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — As Michigan lawmakers race to provide tax relief for seniors in an election year, the debate is intensifying over how big the cuts should be and whether pensions from government jobs should be treated differently than other forms of retirement income.
State officeholders have billions of dollars in surplus funds to work with, and both Democrats, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Republicans are pushing to "repeal the pension tax," as they describe their efforts.