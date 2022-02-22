New Upton ad suggests he's eyeing another run for Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is spending over $200,000 to air a 60-second TV advertisement starting Wednesday that touts his record — ranging from his work to fund medical cures to his efforts at bridge building in the Congress.

The ad, obtained by The Detroit News, is another signal that the St. Joseph lawmaker is strongly considering another run for office as he ponders his political future and a looming primary fight against a fellow incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland.