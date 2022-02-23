Head of Congressional Black Caucus endorses Stevens in 11th District primary

Washington — The head of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday endorsed U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary in Michigan's 11th District over her colleague Rep. Andy Levin.

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, chairs the 59-member Black Caucus, which includes members of the House and Senate. Beatty described Stevens in a Wednesday statement as "deeply committed to diversity and inclusion."

"She has stood firm in her commitment to strengthen and expand the Voting Rights Act and as a member of the House Education & Labor Committee, she has repeatedly advocated for increased HBCU funding and support," Beatty said, referring to historically Black colleges and universities.

Beatty is the second member of the U.S. House to endorse in the primary contest between Stevens and Levin after Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, endorsed Stevens earlier this month.

Levin's campaign declined to comment. He has been endorsed by the 97-member Congressional Progressive Caucus and by Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and a number of union organizations, including the Communications Workers of America and the Service Employees International Union.

Levin, 61, of Bloomfield Township and Stevens, 38, of Waterford Township both decided to run in the new 11th District after the state redistricting commission approved a new congressional map on Dec. 28.

The Democratic-leaning seat in Oakland County covers communities such as Royal Oak, Madison Heights, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Commerce Township, Wixom, Waterford Township and Auburn Hills, as well as Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

