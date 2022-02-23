Why lawmakers want Benson to tighten absentee ballot signature rules
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Lansing — Michigan Republican lawmakers have asked for changes to a proposed controversial rule set that would govern the way local clerks are supposed to verify absentee voter signatures and how those applications are submitted to the clerk.
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted Wednesday along party lines to request adjustments to three rule changes on absentee ballots and applications as well as candidate affidavits, modifications proposed by Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.