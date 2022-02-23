Macomb County judge seeking AG opinion on his eligibility for U.S. House

Lansing — Macomb County Judge Carl Marlinga is working to obtain a legal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel on whether he can run for the U.S. House this year after he resigns from his circuit court position.

Marlinga's effort confirms he's another potential Democratic candidate in a key congressional district, though his move is drawing criticism from Republicans who aren't happy about a sitting judge getting directly involved in state politics. The Michigan GOP filed an ethics complaint against Marlinga on Wednesday.