Trump praises Putin as ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ for invading Ukraine

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Former President Trump Tuesday praised Russian strongman Vladimir Putin as a “genius” for invading portions of Ukraine – and blasted President Biden for weakness.

Showering praise on a top geopolitical rival of America, Trump said the “very savvy” Putin outsmarted Biden by recognizing two breakaway regions as independent nations.

“This is genius: Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful … I said: How smart is that?’” Trump said.