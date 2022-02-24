Michigan lawmakers condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine, want 'crippling' sanctions
Melissa Nann Burke Riley Beggin
The Detroit News
Washington — Michigan lawmakers on Thursday swiftly denounced Russia's further invasion of Ukraine and called on the Biden administration to move quickly to impose more severe sanctions against Russia amid the early phases of its assault.
Lawmakers from both parties expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid the full-scale assault and endorsed ratcheting up sanctions to further pressure the Kremlin and hurt Russia's economy.