Michigan plans to tie GM incentives to lower investment, job figures than touted

Lansing — Michigan leaders plan to tie $600 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for the upcoming General Motors Co. project to benchmarks that are lower than the 4,000 new jobs and $6.5 billion investment that have been touted, according to documents and testimony in state committee meetings.

The details are drawing criticism this week from some lawmakers at a key point in their deliberations over the GM deal, which has been described as the largest investment in the company's history. Legislators have the power to vote on whether to transfer the incentive money for the electric vehicle project.