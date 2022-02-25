Stevens rolls out endorsements by 12 other Democratic U.S. reps in primary race

Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens announced endorsements by a dozen of her Democratic colleagues Friday in the primary contest for Michigan's 11th District in Oakland County against Rep. Andy Levin.

The endorsements include the chairwoman of the House Space, Science and Technology Committee, Texas U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who touted Stevens' support for women and minorities in STEM; and Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Frankel called Stevens a "friend to Israel and a steadfast advocate for women."

“She will always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose and has led legislation to invest in STEM education for girls," Frankel said in a statement. "We need to keep Haley Stevens in Congress.”

The group of endorsing lawmakers includes several members of the New Democrat Coalition, of which Stevens is a member: Chair and Rep. Susan DelBene of Washington, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Cindy Axne of Iowa, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, Nevada Rep. Susie Lee and Colin Allred of Texas, who was co-president with Stevens of their freshman class.

The other member endorsements Thursday are from California Reps. Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, and Linda Sanchez. This follows endorsements this month by U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, and Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

“I am unbelievably honored to receive these endorsements from so many of my friends and colleagues,” Stevens said.

Stevens of Waterford Township and Levin of Bloomfield Township are running for a third term in the new 11th District, which covers communities such as Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

Levin has been endorsed by the 97-member Congressional Progressive Caucus and by Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and a number of union organizations, including the Communications Workers of America and the Service Employees International Union.

Levin's campaign also announced Wednesday the backing of Emgage PAC, affiliated with the Muslim-American advocacy organization Emgage Michigan.

