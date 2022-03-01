GOP candidate for Michigan governor will attend Trump-DePerno fundraiser

Lansing — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Perry Johnson says he'll attend an upcoming fundraiser in Florida for attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno that will feature former President Donald Trump.

In a statement Tuesday evening, a week before the fundraiser, Johnson endorsed DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer who rose to prominence by questioning the 2020 election and called on other GOP candidates for governor to join him in the move.

"I’m endorsing Matthew DePerno for attorney general because of his commitment to securing our elections and because he is the best candidate to defeat Dana Nessel," Johnson said.

"We can and should unite our party at the upcoming state convention," he added.

Nessel is the incumbent Democratic attorney general who is seeking reelection this fall. DePerno is in a race with former House Speaker Tom Leonard of DeWitt and state Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township for the GOP nomination to challenge her.

Leonard, who lost to Nessel by less than 3 percentage points in 2018, has been endorsed by more than half of the current Republican lawmakers serving in the state Legislature.

State GOP delegates will endorse an attorney general nominee at an April 23 convention.

Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills and self-described "quality guru," has been rolling out his campaign for governor in recent weeks. He has vowed to spend millions of his own dollars on the effort and already aired TV ads on the day of the Super Bowl.

After an event in Lansing last week, he didn't directly answer a question about claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Without evidence, Trump, the former Republican president, has maintained Michigan's 2020 election was stolen from him.

In his Tuesday statement, Johnson criticized Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's decision to send out absentee ballot applications to registered voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Johnson is one of 13 Republicans who have formed candidate committees to pursue the GOP nomination for governor. Voters will choose a nominee in the August primary election. The winner will take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who's seeking a second four-year term in November.

Trump has not endorsed in the gubernatorial race, but many of the GOP candidates have said they hope to receive his backing.

The former president is supporting DePerno. And he's agreed to host and participate in a fundraiser for DePerno at his Mar-a-Lago residence on March 8.

For $25,000 in contributions, a person or a couple can get a photo with Trump and DePerno at the fundraiser and hear a "private briefing," according to an invitation viewed by The Detroit News.

After the 2020 election, DePerno led a legal effort targeting the handling of votes in Antrim County, where human errors led to incorrect initial results.

A Republican-led Michigan Senate committee that reviewed Michigan's 2020 election for potential fraud labeled DePerno's Antrim County claims "demonstrably false and based on misleading information and illogical conclusions" in a June report.

Johnson's statement on Tuesday noted that Leonard appeared at a campaign event with Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig in August. Craig is the former Detroit police chief.

