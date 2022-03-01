Stop state purchases of Russian-made liquor, GOP lawmaker asks Whitmer

Lansing — State Rep. Jeff Yaroch called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration Tuesday to stop buying Russian-made liquors in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Richmond Republican asked the Democratic governor to order the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to stop buying Russian-made products for distribution to bars and liquor stores. The letter was one of several actions taken by lawmakers Tuesday in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Although these individual acts taken alone may not largely impact the Russian economy, we must all come together, and do everything we can to starve the Russian war machine and make it clear to this dictator that there will be retribution for his unconscionable act of totalitarianism,” Yaroch said in his Tuesday letter.

Michigan's three-tier system for liquor sales tasks the state, as the second tier wholesaler, with purchasing liquor from licensed manufacturers and selling it to authorized distribution agents who distribute it to third tier businesses such as bars and liquor stores.

Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other U.S. states made efforts Monday to pull state investments from Russian businesses, including 10 states that directed the removal of Russian-sourced alcohol from store shelves. Those states — which included Alabama, New Hampshire, Utah, Ohio and Virginia — all have control over sales of alcohol.

In other moves, Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, introduced legislation that would require Michigan to divest from Russian businesses by adding the country to the list of countries in the state's Divestment from Terror Act. The addition of Russia alongside countries such as Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria would require Michigan to pull any state money or assets from businesses associated with Russia.

“Governments, banks, and businesses across the world have made it clear that now is the time to take action to isolate Russia from the global financial system," Camilleri said in a statement. "The state of Michigan has a role to play in this as well — as Michiganders, we must do our part to hinder the Russian war effort and the Russian economy that supports it.”

The Michigan Senate approved a resolution Tuesday condemning Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin "has continued to demonstrate a dangerous disregard for international law and a chilling indifference to the unnecessary loss of human life," the resolution said.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the language in a voice voice, meaning there's no record of how each lawmaker voted.

