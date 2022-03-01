Mellissa Carone observing special House election in Shelby Township, clerk says

Outspoken November 2020 presidential election critic Mellissa Carone wanted to be a challenger for Tuesday's special state House primary election in Shelby Township but presented an out-of-date credential, township Clerk Stan Grot said Tuesday.

Under state law and administrative rules, election challengers in Michigan can question practices at polling places and boards where absentee ballots are counted. However, they must be appointed by a political party or an official organization, and they must have challenger credentials.

Grot, a Republican clerk whose wife is running in the House District 36 GOP primary, said Carone had an old credential. She tried to use her 2020 credential from the former TCF Center, where Detroit's absentee ballots were counted for the presidential election, the clerk said.

Instead of getting to be an election challenger, officials allowed Carone to serve as a poll watcher, meaning she was confined to a set area and could observe the process but couldn't challenge what was happening.

"She's not happy," Grot said at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. "She thought she could spread her wings and do whatever she wanted to do.”

Carone is observing the board where absentee ballots are being counted in Shelby Township. Voters there are choosing Republican and Democratic nominees to run in a special general election for a vacant seat in state House District 36. Carone is backing Republican Terence Mekoski, a former candidate for Macomb County sheriff, in the race, which includes Grot's wife, Sylvia Grot.

Stan Grot said he's recused himself from overseeing the absentee counting board and brought in a clerk from another township to guide the process. Carone couldn't be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.

She has labeled Stan Grot a "sellout" on her Facebook page.

Both election challengers and poll watchers can't use electronic devices while absentee counting boards are doing their work.

Likewise, challengers and watchers must remain in the room until polls close at 8 p.m. to prevent them from sharing early results while voting is still taking place. Grot said Carone had planned to leave at 3 p.m. and wasn't happy with officials about being required to stay until 8 p.m.

Carone gained the spotlight after the 2020 election and was once parodied on "Saturday Night Live."

She worked as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems in Detroit. She's claimed she saw thousands of instances of ballots being run through tabulators multiple times, but the absentee counting boards in Detroit weren't off by thousands of votes.

During a hearing before the state House Oversight Committee, she said the turnout was above 120% in Detroit, which it wasn't, and that there was a warehouse in the city where some type of activity related to voter fraud was taking place.

Dominion sent her a letter in December 2020, asking her to "cease and desist making defamatory claims" and preserve records related to her "smear campaign against the company."

Carone is now running for the state House in 2022.

cmauger@detroitnews.com