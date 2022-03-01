Biden hails Ukrainian courage, recovering U.S. economy in State of Union address

Washington — President Joe Biden took a defiant tone Tuesday on Russia and sought to reassure the nation he has a plan for fighting growing inflation during his first State of the Union address.

Biden hailed the "inspiring" fearlessness and "iron will" of the Ukrainians under attack, as well as the cooperation among Western allies to impose crippling sanctions on Russia, suggesting President Vladimir Putin had "badly miscalculated" their resolve.

"Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden said. "They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

The president spoke to a room emblazoned with blue and gold, as numerous lawmakers of both parties donned the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of support for the democracy under attack.

He urged the room to "send an unmistakable signal to the world" that the United States stands with Ukraine, and nearly everyone on both sides of the aisle got to their feet, applauding Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, seated in the gallery.

"And we remain clear-eyed. The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage, but the next few days, weeks, months, will be hard on them," Biden said. "Putin has unleashed violence and chaos, but while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run."

Biden said the U.S. was sending $1 billion in direct aid to Ukraine, and that he'd worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world to help "blunt" gas prices at home.

Biden said the United States just lived through two of the "hardest years this nation has ever faced," but insisted his American Rescue Plan is working, creating more than 6.5 million jobs in the last year, with the economy growing at a rate of 5.7%.

He detailed an economic plan to counter soaring costs at the gas pump and grocery store amid the highest inflation in 40 years. He wants to spend billions of dollars to help Americans better afford child and elder care and prescription drugs. He also outlined proposals to boost domestic manufacturing, curb corporate consolidation and strengthen supply chains.

His plan to fight inflation is to "lower your costs, not your wages," Biden said.

The Democratic president argued American manufacturers are increasingly building factories in the U.S. when they previously would have offshored production. He noted Ford Motor Co. is investing $11 billion in electric vehicle-related factories in Kentucky and Tennessee while General Motors Co. is investing $7 billion in facilities in Michigan.

"Just look around and you’ll see an amazing story," he said. "The rebirth of the pride that comes from stamping products 'Made In America.' The revitalization of American manufacturing."

He noted the struggles the U.S. auto industry and consumers have faced since the pandemic began due to supply chain disruptions.

"Last year, there weren't enough semiconductors to make all the cars that people wanted to buy. And guess what, the price of automobiles went up," he said. "I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America."

Biden urged Congress to pass a bill that would include funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, saying it's crucial to compete for jobs and "level the playing field with China."

A proposed bill includes $52 billion for chips, including $2 billion set aside for mature chips used in autos, but has been held up over differences on other provisions between the House and Senate versions.

Echoing pieces of his stalled domestic agenda, the president also wants to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, set up a paid family medical leave program and preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. He also hopes to extend the expanded child tax cut that expired in December.

The president hit on major legislation passed on his watch including the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, saying the administration this year will begin fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair.

The high-stakes speech played out as Biden has experienced some of the lowest job approval ratings of his young presidency, months ahead of the fall midterm elections where Democratic control of the Congress hangs in the balance.

An AP-NORC poll last month found that more Americans disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44% — down from a 60% favorable rating last July.

Republicans ahead of the speech hit Biden for "reckless spending" that contributed to inflation and blamed him for "stifling" energy independence by canceling the Keystone pipeline and "freezing" new jobs, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put it.

"In his inaugural address, President Biden promised to unite and heal but for the past year, he and his administration have often behaved like they're trying to fail their own test," McConnell said.

House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy also hit Biden policies on energy, crime, immigration and employment. "We want to make sure we change the course of history of where we are right now," McCarthy said.

Biden spoke to a room Tuesday night that was mostly maskless, a departure from last year when his audience was limited and masks were required. Biden still urged Americans to get vaccinated but said the nation has reached a "new moment" in the pandemic, with severe cases of COVID at a level not seen since last summer.

"Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives," Biden said, though he warned that people should remain on guard.

He said it's time to return to work and "fill our great downtowns," saying the majority of federal workers return to work in person.

"Let’s use this moment to reset. Let’s stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God awful disease," Biden said to applause. "Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies and start seeing each other for who we really are: Fellow Americans."

In a nod to the devastating toll of the pandemic, Biden laid out several mental health priorities, including the launch of a new national mental health hotline that will go live in July.

In the House gallery Tuesday night was Melissa Isaac of Mount Pleasant, a teacher and member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe who sat in first lady Jill Biden's box in the gallery as one of her guests, according to the White House. Isaac met Jill in October while she was in Michigan for a listening session on youth mental health.

Isaac's title is gizhwaasod (“protector of the young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative. She previously got a federal grant to expand mental health services for children at Saginaw Chippewa Academy and two public school districts, according to the White House.

Biden called on Congress to hold boost privacy protections for children in an effort to hold social media companies responsible for targeting young people. He aims to ban targeted advertising to children and prohibit technology companies from collecting personal data from kids.

Biden also announced he wants to expand benefits to veterans with illnesses tied to their prolonged exposure to burn pits overseas, as well as more financial resources for veterans with debt.

The president described his strategy to combat rising gun crime, saying the answer is not to defund the police but more funding to put more officers on the streets with better training and accountability.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, had urged Biden ahead of his speech to address the wrongful imprisonment of Michigan's Paul Whelan in Russia for the last three years on "false" charges of espionage. Biden did not mention Whelan.

"We must recognize how much is at stake here for members of our own community who carry the weight of loved ones endangered by Putin's cruelty and act decisively in the face of these continued, baseless assaults," Stevens said in a statement.

Associated Press contributed.