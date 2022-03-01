Harris leads in GOP primary for Oakland Co. state House seat

Former Waterford Township police officer Mike Harris was leading the Republican primary for an Oakland County state House seat in Tuesday's early results.

Harris, 48, of Clarkston had 54% of the vote to 37% for Heidi Warrington of Independence Township, a 40-year-old chief nursing officer at a non-profit behavioral health facility called Common Ground. Linda Ybarra Bozonne, 59, of Clarkston followed with 5% and Anthony Bartolotta, 68, of Waterford Township had 3%.

Bartolotta had endorsed Warrington and stopped campaigning.

They are competing to fill the Clarkston-area District 43 seat once held by Republican State Rep. Andrea Schroeder of Independence Township, who died in October of cancer.

On his website, Harris spoke out against big government, the treatment of small businesses during the pandemic and the "watering down" of voter ID requirements. He also ran campaign ads on WJR.

Warrington became a volunteer district representative for Schroeder when she became ill.

On her Facebook page, Bozzone said she's worked in the health care industry for 40 years and has "seen first hand how government mandates have negatively affected seniors and low income families."

The winner will face Democrat Kent Douglas, of Waterford Township, a 40-year-old information technology analyst who chairs Michigan's 11th Congressional District Democratic Party.

With more than half (54%) of the precincts counted, less than 100 votes separate Robert Regan from Steven Gilbert. Regan has about 35% of the vote to 31% for Gilbert. Noordhoek followed with 24% and Bair with about 9%.

The winner will face Democrat Carol Glanville, who is running unopposed in her primary.

The District 74 seat was held by former Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, who was elected to fill an empty state Senate seat. It leans heavily Republican.

There were no early results in the two other special primary elections for state House seats.

Michigan is holding four special primaries, including one in Kent County's District 74, to fill vacancies in the state House. The winners in the following May 3 special general election will serve the remaining terms that expire at year's end.

The eventual four House seat winners aren't expected to change the composition of the state House, where Republicans control the chamber and are anticipated to hold on to three of the four seats, same as it was before the seats were vacated. But the Republican primaries may give some indication about former President Donald Trump's influence in GOP contests.

The race for the District 15 seat, covering most of Dearborn, is the only contested Democratic primary of the four.

The race pits Alabas Farhat, 22, a well-connected politico, against Jeffrey Pepper, 69, a longtime family law mediator. Farhat has a bevy of endorsements, while Pepper said he is relying on his deep roots in west Dearborn and his experience as an attorney to win.

The District 15 seat was vacated after former State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud was elected mayor of Dearborn.

Tuesday's winner will face Republican Ginger Shearer in two months.

In Macomb County, in the Shelby Township area, the District 36 vacancy was created when then-State Rep. Doug Wozniak won a 2021 special election for a state Senate seat.

The GOP primary candidates in the heavily Republican district are Terence Mekoski, 57, of Shelby Township; William Thompson, 34, of Bruce Township; Sylvia Grot, 50, of Shelby Township and Grant Golasa, 29, of Shelby Township.

Grot is the wife of Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot, who originally filed to run for the seat but withdrew in favor of his wife after the filing deadline. She has been endorsed by Wozniak and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Jim Diez, 56, of Shelby Township.

In an eight-minute video posted Monday on Facebook, Macomb County GOP Chair Mark Forton endorsed Mekoski, who is running on election fairness. Multiple times, Forton describes the Nov. 2020 election as the "overthrow" of then-President Donald Trump.

Macomb is expecting to post its results later than usual because it is awaiting the physical delivery of vote totals from the local clerks instead of relying on the modeming of results to the county offices.

The GOP contests are expected to test the strength of the Trump and establishment wings of the Michigan Republican Party, where the former president's emphasis on the November 2020 election results has been pitted against the establishment's focus on current issues and picking up or defending legislative seats in the November election.

The four state House seats will be up for grabs again under the state's newly redistricted maps in November, but the special election victors will gain the benefits of a short-term incumbency that will provide higher name recognition going into the fall elections, should they choose to run again.

